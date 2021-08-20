About this product
5.8% Terps
71% THC | 1% CBG | 0% CBD
Peach Ringz x Jet Fuel Gelato
Flavor: Tropical candy and diesel, with earthy kush notes
Aroma: Peach and smoky citrus
Feeling: Happy and Giggly
Top Terpenes: beta-Myrcene, delta-Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene
Our cartridges are made with one ingredient: 100% strain-specific live resin
Halara Live Diamond Sauce cartridges use a ceramic core and precisely sized holes to produce the desired puff size.
These carts are an accurate representation of the flower that the oil came from. Great for connoisseurs who want the flavorful experience that flower can offer, in a convenient format. Like a dab in a cart!
Minimally processed, no additives, no distillation. Small batch, artisan products that let the flavor of the strain shine.
Flavors and strain availability for our Live Diamond Sauce line rotates based on seasonal availability and are quick to sell out!
Recommended Voltage: 1.9-2.5V
About this strain
Gummiez is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Jet Fuel Gelato and Peach Ringz. Gummiez is 24.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gummiez effects include giggly, sleepy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gummiez when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Bred by Compound Genetics, Gummiez features flavors like coffee, chestnut and peach. The dominant terpene of this strain is Limonene. The average price of Gummiez typically ranges from $30-$40. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gummiez, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
About this brand
community and the best representation of our brand. We create high quality, dynamically engineered products that allow you to enjoy life and take it easy.
Halara is operated out of Santa Rosa, CA and is owner operated. We employ a small team of passionate individuals who are excited to provide premium products to the California cannabis community. Halara is a registered BCorp, meaning that we donate a portion of our profits to charitable organizations. We work with organizations throughout California by releasing limited edition products that highlight the causes and donate profits back to the impacted community.