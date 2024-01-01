Live Diamond Sauce - Kiwi Strawberry 0.5G Cartridge

by Halara
THC —CBD —

About this product

Kiwi Strawberry, sativa
5.5% Terps
68% THC | 4.3% CBG | Less than 1% CBD

Kiwi rind, Musky, Strawberry

Flavor: Musky Kiwi rind and subtle strawberry fronts with woody and sugary undertones.
Aroma: Fruit cocktail and toasted sugar
Feeling: Uplifting and calm
Top Terpenes: beta-Caryophyllene, alpha-Humulene, alpha-Bisbolol, delta-Limonene, beta-Myrcene

100% strain specific live resin— minimally processed, no additives, no distillation. Small batch, artisan products that let the flavor of the strain shine. Limited availability, rotating strains, get it before it sells out!

About this brand

Halara
Halara is a Greek phrase meaning, take it easy— the perfect manifesto for the cannabis community and our brand. We're an owner-operated team founded by three chemical engineers in Santa Rosa, CA. We collaborate with industry experts to bring the finest products to market. Our custom-crafted vape cartridges are a testament to our commitment to quality, allowing you to enjoy life and take it easy.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10004369
  • CA, US: C11-0001298-LIC
