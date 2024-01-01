Live Diamond Sauce - Lilac Trainwreck 1G Cartridge

by Halara
THC —CBD —

About this product

Lilac Trainwreck, sativa
5.9% Terps
78% THC | 3.1% CBG | 0% CBD

Lilac, Pine, Citrus

Flavor: This complex cross results in a flower front of lilacs and herbs that transitions into a zesty pine and citrus with mild fuel undertones
Aroma: Lavender fields and pine
Feeling: Uplifting and positive
Top Terpenes: beta-Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene, delta-Limonene, Linalool, Terpinolene

100% strain specific live resin— minimally processed, no additives, no distillation. Small batch, artisan products that let the flavor of the strain shine. Limited availability, rotating strains, get it before it sells out!

Halara is a Greek phrase meaning, take it easy— the perfect manifesto for the cannabis community and our brand. We're an owner-operated team founded by three chemical engineers in Santa Rosa, CA. We collaborate with industry experts to bring the finest products to market. Our custom-crafted vape cartridges are a testament to our commitment to quality, allowing you to enjoy life and take it easy.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10004369
  • CA, US: C11-0001298-LIC
