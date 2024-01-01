Minty Menage, hybrid 6.9% Terps 65% THC | 4.9% CBG | Less than 1% CBD
Minty, Cacao, Herbal
Flavor: Thin mint cookies with subtle earthy herbs and pine with funky gas and cacao/cinnamon undertones. Aroma: Thin mint cookie Feeling: Relaxed and tingly Top Terpenes: beta-Caryophyllene, delta-Limonene, alpha-Humulene, Linalool, beta-Myrcene
100% strain specific live resin— minimally processed, no additives, no distillation. Small batch, artisan products that let the flavor of the strain shine. Limited availability, rotating strains, get it before it sells out!
Halara is a Greek phrase meaning, take it easy— the perfect manifesto for the cannabis community and our brand. We're an owner-operated team founded by three chemical engineers in Santa Rosa, CA. We collaborate with industry experts to bring the finest products to market. Our custom-crafted vape cartridges are a testament to our commitment to quality, allowing you to enjoy life and take it easy.