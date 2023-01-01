Peaches & Cream, hybrid

8.4% Terps

70% THC | 5.2% CBG | Less than 1% CBD



Peach, Floral, Creamy



Flavor: Candied and floral peach with sweet cream notes followed by a skunky and citrusy aftertaste.

Aroma: Floral and Peachy

Feeling: Happy and Worry-free

Top Terpenes: delta-Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene, beta-Myrcene



Our cartridges are made with one ingredient: 100% strain-specific live resin



Halara Live Diamond Sauce cartridges use a ceramic core and precisely sized holes to produce the desired puff size.



These carts are an accurate representation of the flower that the oil came from. Great for connoisseurs who want the flavorful experience that flower can offer, in a convenient format. Like a dab in a cart!



Minimally processed, no additives, no distillation. Small batch, artisan products that let the flavor of the strain shine.



Flavors and strain availability for our Live Diamond Sauce line rotates based on seasonal availability and are quick to sell out!

