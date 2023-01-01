Peaches & Cream, hybrid 8.4% Terps 70% THC | 5.2% CBG | Less than 1% CBD
Peach, Floral, Creamy
Flavor: Candied and floral peach with sweet cream notes followed by a skunky and citrusy aftertaste. Aroma: Floral and Peachy Feeling: Happy and Worry-free Top Terpenes: delta-Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene, beta-Myrcene
Our cartridges are made with one ingredient: 100% strain-specific live resin
Halara Live Diamond Sauce cartridges use a ceramic core and precisely sized holes to produce the desired puff size.
These carts are an accurate representation of the flower that the oil came from. Great for connoisseurs who want the flavorful experience that flower can offer, in a convenient format. Like a dab in a cart!
Minimally processed, no additives, no distillation. Small batch, artisan products that let the flavor of the strain shine.
Flavors and strain availability for our Live Diamond Sauce line rotates based on seasonal availability and are quick to sell out!
Halara is a Greek phrase meaning, take it easy— the perfect manifesto for the cannabis community and our brand. We're an owner-operated team founded by three chemical engineers in Santa Rosa, CA. We collaborate with industry experts to bring the finest products to market. Our custom-crafted vape cartridges are a testament to our commitment to quality, allowing you to enjoy life and take it easy.