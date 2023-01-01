Purp Terp, indica 9.5% Terps 78% THC | 1.5% CBG | Less than 1% CBD Purple, Berry, Doughy Flavor: Sweet and cakey blueberries with pungent grape and funk with floral lavender and buttery vanilla undertones. Aroma: Pungent grape and berry muffins Feeling: Relaxed and Focused Top Terpenes: beta-Caryophyllene, beta-Myrcene, alpha-Bisabolol
100% strain specific live resin— minimally processed, no additives, no distillation. Small batch, artisan products that let the flavor of the strain shine. Limited availability, rotating strains, get it before it sells out!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Halara is a Greek phrase meaning, take it easy— the perfect manifesto for the cannabis community and our brand. We're an owner-operated team founded by three chemical engineers in Santa Rosa, CA. We collaborate with industry experts to bring the finest products to market. Our custom-crafted vape cartridges are a testament to our commitment to quality, allowing you to enjoy life and take it easy.