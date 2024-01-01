Live Diamond Sauce - Runtz 1G Cartridge

by Halara
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Runtz, hybrid
7.8% Terps
75% THC | 3.7% CBG | 0% CBD

Sweet, Tropical, Fuel

Flavor: Cream and jet fuel fronts with sugary tropical citrus undertones and a stone fruit finish
Aroma: Tropical skunk
Feeling: Happy and Calming
Top Terpenes: beta-Caryophyllene, delta-Limonene, beta-Myrcene, Linalool, alpha-Humulene

100% strain specific live resin— minimally processed, no additives, no distillation. Small batch, artisan products that let the flavor of the strain shine. Limited availability, rotating strains, get it before it sells out!

Runtz, also known as "Runtz OG," is a rare type of  hybrid marijuana strain. Runtz is made by Cookies Fam by crossing  Zkittlez with Gelato and it is loved for its incredibly fruity flavor profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy we all know and love. Because of the rising popularity of this cannabis strain, it's no surprise Runtz was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2020. Runtz is celebrated for its creamy smoke that is smooth and welcoming. This strain of weed produces euphoric highs and uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting. Purple Caper Seeds released the same cross under the name Gelato Zkittlez.


Halara is a Greek phrase meaning, take it easy— the perfect manifesto for the cannabis community and our brand. We're an owner-operated team founded by three chemical engineers in Santa Rosa, CA. We collaborate with industry experts to bring the finest products to market. Our custom-crafted vape cartridges are a testament to our commitment to quality, allowing you to enjoy life and take it easy.

  • CA, US: CDPH-10004369
  • CA, US: C11-0001298-LIC
