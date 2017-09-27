SFV OG, sativa

6.7% Terps

76% THC | 4.0% CBG | Less than 1% CBD



Herbal, Gassy, Tropical



Flavor: Fronts of herbal and zesty citrus with undertones of tropical fuel

Aroma: Citrus and fuel

Feeling: Calm and Focused

Top Terpenes: beta-Caryophyllene, delta-Limonene, alpha-Humulene, alpha-Bisbolol, alpha-Pinene



This strain has been commonly bred with and afghani strain to create SFV OG Kush which is an indica dominant hybrid. Ours is the original Sativa



100% strain specific live resin— minimally processed, no additives, no distillation. Small batch, artisan products that let the flavor of the strain shine. Limited availability, rotating strains, get it before it sells out!

Show more