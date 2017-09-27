Live Diamond Sauce - SFV OG 1G Cartridge

by Halara
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
SFV OG, sativa
6.7% Terps
76% THC | 4.0% CBG | Less than 1% CBD

Herbal, Gassy, Tropical

Flavor: Fronts of herbal and zesty citrus with undertones of tropical fuel
Aroma: Citrus and fuel
Feeling: Calm and Focused
Top Terpenes: beta-Caryophyllene, delta-Limonene, alpha-Humulene, alpha-Bisbolol, alpha-Pinene

This strain has been commonly bred with and afghani strain to create SFV OG Kush which is an indica dominant hybrid. Ours is the original Sativa

100% strain specific live resin— minimally processed, no additives, no distillation. Small batch, artisan products that let the flavor of the strain shine. Limited availability, rotating strains, get it before it sells out!

SFV OG, also known as "San Fernando Valley OG," "San Fernando Valley Kush," and "San Fernando Valley" is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain from Cali Connection that is great for patients who need strong pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. As the name indicates, this OG Kush relative originates from California’s San Fernando Valley. Although their names are barely distinguishable, SFV OG Kush is actually the Afghani-crossed child to SFV OG. Leading with aromatic notes of earthy pine and lemon, its body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness.

Halara is a Greek phrase meaning, take it easy— the perfect manifesto for the cannabis community and our brand. We're an owner-operated team founded by three chemical engineers in Santa Rosa, CA. We collaborate with industry experts to bring the finest products to market. Our custom-crafted vape cartridges are a testament to our commitment to quality, allowing you to enjoy life and take it easy.

  • CA, US: CDPH-10004369
  • CA, US: C11-0001298-LIC
