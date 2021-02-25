About this product
Sour Apple Diesel, sativa
8% Terps
78% THC | 3.9% CBG | 0% CBD
Sour Diesel x Cinderella 99
Flavor: Green Grannysmith Apple and Pear Fronts with Citrus and Diesel Undertones
Aroma: Sweet Apples and Gas
Feeling: Happy and Giggly
Top Terpenes: beta-Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene, alpha-Ocimene
Our cartridges are made with one ingredient: 100% strain-specific live resin
Halara Live Diamond Sauce cartridges use a ceramic core and precisely sized holes to produce the desired puff size.
These carts are an accurate representation of the flower that the oil came from. Great for connoisseurs who want the flavorful experience that flower can offer, in a convenient format. Like a dab in a cart!
Minimally processed, no additives, no distillation. Small batch, artisan products that let the flavor of the strain shine.
Flavors and strain availability for our Live Diamond Sauce line rotates based on seasonal availability and are quick to sell out!
Recommended Voltage: 1.9-2.5V
8% Terps
78% THC | 3.9% CBG | 0% CBD
Sour Diesel x Cinderella 99
Flavor: Green Grannysmith Apple and Pear Fronts with Citrus and Diesel Undertones
Aroma: Sweet Apples and Gas
Feeling: Happy and Giggly
Top Terpenes: beta-Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene, alpha-Ocimene
Our cartridges are made with one ingredient: 100% strain-specific live resin
Halara Live Diamond Sauce cartridges use a ceramic core and precisely sized holes to produce the desired puff size.
These carts are an accurate representation of the flower that the oil came from. Great for connoisseurs who want the flavorful experience that flower can offer, in a convenient format. Like a dab in a cart!
Minimally processed, no additives, no distillation. Small batch, artisan products that let the flavor of the strain shine.
Flavors and strain availability for our Live Diamond Sauce line rotates based on seasonal availability and are quick to sell out!
Recommended Voltage: 1.9-2.5V
About this strain
Sour Apple, also known as "Sour Apple Diesel," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sour Diesel with Cinderella 99. Sour Apple is extremely potent and may make your tastebuds tingle. This strain delivers relaxing effects that may leave you stuck on the sofa. Sour Apple is ideal for after work or on a lazy afternoon. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress and pain.
Sour Apple effects
Reported by real people like you
186 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
29% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Halara
Halara is a Greek phrase meaning, take it easy. The art of halara is one the most revered aspects of Greek life. Halara is nothing short of a lifestyle, meaning 'relaxed' and 'laid-back'. To us, Halara is the perfect manifesto for the cannabis
community and the best representation of our brand. We create high quality, dynamically engineered products that allow you to enjoy life and take it easy.
Halara is operated out of Santa Rosa, CA and is owner operated. We employ a small team of passionate individuals who are excited to provide premium products to the California cannabis community. Halara is a registered BCorp, meaning that we donate a portion of our profits to charitable organizations. We work with organizations throughout California by releasing limited edition products that highlight the causes and donate profits back to the impacted community.
community and the best representation of our brand. We create high quality, dynamically engineered products that allow you to enjoy life and take it easy.
Halara is operated out of Santa Rosa, CA and is owner operated. We employ a small team of passionate individuals who are excited to provide premium products to the California cannabis community. Halara is a registered BCorp, meaning that we donate a portion of our profits to charitable organizations. We work with organizations throughout California by releasing limited edition products that highlight the causes and donate profits back to the impacted community.
State License(s)
CDPH-10004369
C11-0001298-LIC