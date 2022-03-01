About this product
4.7% Terps
83% THC | 2% CBG | 0% CBD
Citrus, Sweet and Sour, Skunk
Flavor: Sweet and Sour Sour Citrus front with earthy skunk and candy undertones
Aroma: Zesty Citrus
Feeling: Energetic and Creative
Top Terpenes: Terpinolene, beta-Caryophyllene, delta-Limonene
Our cartridges are made with one ingredient: 100% strain-specific live resin
Halara Live Diamond Sauce cartridges use a ceramic core and precisely sized holes to produce the desired puff size.
These carts are an accurate representation of the flower that the oil came from. Great for connoisseurs who want the flavorful experience that flower can offer, in a convenient format. Like a dab in a cart!
Minimally processed, no additives, no distillation. Small batch, artisan products that let the flavor of the strain shine.
Flavors and strain availability for our Live Diamond Sauce line rotates based on seasonal availability and are quick to sell out!
Recommended Voltage: 1.9-2.5V
About this strain
Super Lemon Haze, sometimes called "SLH," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.
Super Lemon Haze effects
About this brand
community and the best representation of our brand. We create high quality, dynamically engineered products that allow you to enjoy life and take it easy.
Halara is operated out of Santa Rosa, CA and is owner operated. We employ a small team of passionate individuals who are excited to provide premium products to the California cannabis community. Halara is a registered BCorp, meaning that we donate a portion of our profits to charitable organizations. We work with organizations throughout California by releasing limited edition products that highlight the causes and donate profits back to the impacted community.