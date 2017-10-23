Trainwreck, hybrid

3.3% Terps

73% THC | 3.1% CBG | Less than 1% CBD



(Mexican x Thai) x Afghani



Flavor: Trainwreck delivers a bold, electrifying rush of flavor. The inhale bursts with a zesty blend of pine and lemon, balanced by an earthy sweetness and a hint of spicy pepper on the exhale. Beneath its citrusy brightness, subtle herbal and floral undertones add complexity, leaving a crisp, refreshing finish.

Aroma: Redwood forest

Feeling: Euphoric and Uplifting

Top Terpenes: Terpinolene, beta-Caryophyllene, Myrcene



Our cartridges are made with one ingredient: strain-specific live resin



Halara Live Resin Sauce cartridges use a ceramic core and precisely sized holes to produce the desired puff size.



These carts are an accurate representation of the flower that the oil came from. Great for connoisseurs who want the flavorful experience that flower can offer, in a convenient format. Like a dab in a cart!



Minimally processed, no additives, no distillation. Small batch, artisan products that let the flavor of the strain shine.



This oil was extracted by our partners at Wildseed. Wildseed is a craft manufacturing and distribution facility in Arcata, CA. Their regenerative farming network based in Humboldt county produces some of the finest cannabis in the state. With over 25 years of cannabis experience, Wildseed prioritizes single estate sourcing and manufacturing to bring the finest cannabis products to the market. Halara is proud to partner with them on this product!



Flavors and strain availability for our Live Resin Sauce line rotates based on seasonal availability and are quick to sell out! Get your favorite while it lasts.



Recommended Voltage: 1.9-2.5V



