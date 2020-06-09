About this product
7.7% Terps
76% THC | 3.7% CBG | 0.2% CBD
Vanilla, Sweet, Earthy
Flavor: Vanilla and sweet cake with earthy peppery undertones
Aroma: Herbaceous Crème brûlée
Feeling: Relaxed and hungry
Top Terpenes: beta-Caryophyllene, delta-Limonene, alpha-Humulene
Our cartridges are made with one ingredient: 100% strain-specific live resin
Halara Live Diamond Sauce cartridges use a ceramic core and precisely sized holes to produce the desired puff size.
These carts are an accurate representation of the flower that the oil came from. Great for connoisseurs who want the flavorful experience that flower can offer, in a convenient format. Like a dab in a cart!
Minimally processed, no additives, no distillation. Small batch, artisan products that let the flavor of the strain shine.
Flavors and strain availability for our Live Diamond Sauce line rotates based on seasonal availability and are quick to sell out!
Recommended Voltage: 1.9-2.5V
About this strain
Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent type of indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies. The Wedding Cake strain provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain yields a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019.
Wedding Cake growing info
Wedding Cake is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. You can expect a flowering time of 7-9 weeks. When grown outside, Wedding Cake will finish between September through October. This strain offers an average yield.
Wedding Cake effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
community and the best representation of our brand. We create high quality, dynamically engineered products that allow you to enjoy life and take it easy.
Halara is operated out of Santa Rosa, CA and is owner operated. We employ a small team of passionate individuals who are excited to provide premium products to the California cannabis community. Halara is a registered BCorp, meaning that we donate a portion of our profits to charitable organizations. We work with organizations throughout California by releasing limited edition products that highlight the causes and donate profits back to the impacted community.