XJ-13, sativa
5.27% Terps
73% THC | Less than 1% CBD
78.5% Total Cannabinoids
Our cartridges are made with one ingredient: 100% strain specific live resin
All of our cartridges use the ceramic core and precisely sized holes to produce the desired puff size.
These carts are an accurate representation of the flower the oil came from. Minimally processed, no additives, no distillation. They are for connoisseurs who want the flower experience in a convenient format. Great for the connoisseur of weed. Single strain, entourage effect, weedy flavor. Fully ceramic cartridge, optimized
Our flavors and strain availability for our Live Diamond Sauce line rotates based on seasonal availability and is quick to sell out! Small batch, artisan products that let the flavor of the strain shine.
Halara
Halara is a Greek phrase meaning, take it easy. The art of halara is one the most revered aspects of Greek life. Halara is nothing short of a lifestyle, meaning 'relaxed' and 'laid-back'. To us, Halara is the perfect manifesto for the cannabis
community and the best representation of our brand. We create high quality, dynamically engineered products that allow you to enjoy life and take it easy.
Halara is operated out of Santa Rosa, CA and is owner operated. We employ a small team of passionate individuals who are excited to provide premium products to the California cannabis community. Halara is a registered BCorp, meaning that we donate a portion of our profits to charitable organizations. We work with organizations throughout California by releasing limited edition products that highlight the causes and donate profits back to the impacted community.
