Halara is a Greek phrase meaning, take it easy. The art of halara is one the most revered aspects of Greek life. Halara is nothing short of a lifestyle, meaning 'relaxed' and 'laid-back'. To us, Halara is the perfect manifesto for the cannabis

community and the best representation of our brand. We create high quality, dynamically engineered products that allow you to enjoy life and take it easy.



Halara is operated out of Santa Rosa, CA and is owner operated. We employ a small team of passionate individuals who are excited to provide premium products to the California cannabis community. Halara is a registered BCorp, meaning that we donate a portion of our profits to charitable organizations. We work with organizations throughout California by releasing limited edition products that highlight the causes and donate profits back to the impacted community.