Halara is a Greek word meaning “take it easy”—and that’s exactly what we’re all about. Based in Santa Rosa, CA, we’re an owner-operated team passionate about crafting clean, reliable, and flavorful cannabis products that make it easier to unwind, recharge, and enjoy the moment.



Our vape cartridges are carefully made with quality ingredients and thoughtful formulations, so every pull delivers smooth flavor and a consistent experience. Whether you’re looking to kick back after a long day, spark creativity, or share good times with friends, Halara helps you take it easy.