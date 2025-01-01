About this product
Product Name: Papaya Melon
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage/Crosses: Papaya x OZ Melon
THC % = 79%
CBD % = 0%
Alternate Cannabinoid % = 1.1% CBG
Total Cannabinoids % = 85%
Terpene % = 5.5%
Flavor: Papaya Melon is a vibrant strain that delivers a juicy fusion of tropical fruit and citrus zing. Each inhale bursts with ripe papaya, luscious melon, and sweet orange, layered over bright notes of citrus zest. As the flavor unfolds, subtle diesel undertones add depth and edge to this otherwise sun-drenched blend. The result? A smooth, flavorful vapor that’s equal parts fruity and funky—perfect for laid-back days or creative escapes.
Aroma: Tropical Fuel
Feeling: Euphoric and Uplifted
Top Terpenes: caryophyllene, Humulene, limonene
Recommended Voltage: 1.9-2.5V
Tags: beta-Caryophyllene, delta-Limonene, alpha-Humulene, alpha-Bisabolol, beta-Myrcene, live resin, cartridges, sauce, papaya, melon, OZ, runtz, dank, orange, citrus, fire, fuel, dab
We couldn't find this item at any stores nearby.
About this brand
Halara
Halara is a Greek word meaning “take it easy”—and that’s exactly what we’re all about. Based in Santa Rosa, CA, we’re an owner-operated team passionate about crafting clean, reliable, and flavorful cannabis products that make it easier to unwind, recharge, and enjoy the moment.
Our vape cartridges are carefully made with quality ingredients and thoughtful formulations, so every pull delivers smooth flavor and a consistent experience. Whether you’re looking to kick back after a long day, spark creativity, or share good times with friends, Halara helps you take it easy.

License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001298-LIC
- CA, US: DCC-10004369
