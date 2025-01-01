Product Name: Sour Diesel Runtz

Strain Type: Hybrid

Lineage/Crosses: Sour Diesel x Runtz



THC % = 77%

CBD % = 0%

Alternate Cannabinoid % = 1.76%

Total Cannabinoids % = 81%

Terpene % = 6.5%



Description:

Sour Diesel Runtz

Flavor: A collision of classic gas and candy-coated bliss, Sour Runtz blends the sharp, diesel bite of Sour Diesel with the creamy fruit sweetness of Runtz. The aroma hits first — tart citrus and sour berries wrapped in a dank, gassy musk that lingers heavy in the air. On the palate, notes of ripe stone fruit and tropical sugar swirl over an earthy diesel backbone, finishing with a sweet–sour exhale that’s as electric as it is smooth.



Expect a flavor that cuts through the noise — bright, loud, and deeply resinous — leaving a sticky, sweet-diesel finish that defines the best of both worlds.

Aroma: Diesel coated creamy candy

Feeling: Happily Euphoric

Top Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene



Unlock the purest expression of cannabis with Halara’s Rosin Sauce Solventless Vape Cartridge. Made from 100% solventless rosin, this cartridge delivers a clean, full-spectrum experience that preserves the integrity of the plant.

Crafted with Care: Each cartridge undergoes an ice water extraction and rosin press process, ensuring no solvents are used at any stage. The result is a truly authentic cannabis profile.

Farm-to-Cartridge: We partner with legacy farmers from Southern Humboldt and Mendocino counties to source only the finest full-term, fresh-frozen whole plants.

Unmatched Flavor: Expect rich cannabinoid and terpene profiles, reflecting the essence of each strain in every puff.

No additives or fillers—just pure, small-batch rosin, available in rotating strains for a limited time. Experience the next level of vaping, where every hit is as true-to-plant as it gets.



Recommended Voltage: 1.9-2.5V

Tags: sour, diesel, runtz, fuel, skunk, dank, 5-star, solventless, rosin, fresh frozen, single source,

