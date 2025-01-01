Product Name: Madd Fruit

Strain Type: Indica

Lineage/Crosses: Moroccan Peaches x Papaya Melon



THC % = 74%

CBD % = 0%

Alternate Cannabinoid % = 3.4%

Total Cannabinoids % = 79%

Terpene % = 92%



Description:

Madd Fruit, indica

Flavor: Bursting with tropical papaya, ripe stone fruit, and sweet berry overtones, MAdd Fruit delivers a lush sensory escape to the tropics. The inhale opens with juicy papaya and nectarine sweetness, followed by a wave of dank musk that grounds the experience in true resin richness. On the exhale, the undertones of fermented fruit and earthy funk melt into a smooth, lingering finish that’s equal parts exotic and euphoric.

Aroma: Exotic tropical fruits and dankness

Feeling: Creative Daydreaming

Top Terpenes: Caryopphyllene, Limonene, Humulene



Unlock the purest expression of cannabis with Halara’s Rosin Sauce Solventless Vape Cartridge. Made from 100% solventless rosin, this cartridge delivers a clean, full-spectrum experience that preserves the integrity of the plant.

Crafted with Care: Each cartridge undergoes an ice water extraction and rosin press process, ensuring no solvents are used at any stage. The result is a truly authentic cannabis profile.

Farm-to-Cartridge: We partner with legacy farmers from Southern Humboldt and Mendocino counties to source only the finest full-term, fresh-frozen whole plants.

Unmatched Flavor: Expect rich cannabinoid and terpene profiles, reflecting the essence of each strain in every puff.

No additives or fillers—just pure, small-batch rosin, available in rotating strains for a limited time. Experience the next level of vaping, where every hit is as true-to-plant as it gets.



Recommended Voltage: 1.9-2.5V

Tags: fruit, papaya, peaches, moroccan peaches, stone fruit, apricot, exotic, ripe, fresh, dank, rosin, solventless, single source, 5-star,

