Product Name: Madd Fruit
Strain Type: Indica
Lineage/Crosses: Moroccan Peaches x Papaya Melon
THC % = 74%
CBD % = 0%
Alternate Cannabinoid % = 3.4%
Total Cannabinoids % = 79%
Terpene % = 92%
Description:
Madd Fruit, indica
Flavor: Bursting with tropical papaya, ripe stone fruit, and sweet berry overtones, MAdd Fruit delivers a lush sensory escape to the tropics. The inhale opens with juicy papaya and nectarine sweetness, followed by a wave of dank musk that grounds the experience in true resin richness. On the exhale, the undertones of fermented fruit and earthy funk melt into a smooth, lingering finish that’s equal parts exotic and euphoric.
Aroma: Exotic tropical fruits and dankness
Feeling: Creative Daydreaming
Top Terpenes: Caryopphyllene, Limonene, Humulene
Unlock the purest expression of cannabis with Halara’s Rosin Sauce Solventless Vape Cartridge. Made from 100% solventless rosin, this cartridge delivers a clean, full-spectrum experience that preserves the integrity of the plant.
Crafted with Care: Each cartridge undergoes an ice water extraction and rosin press process, ensuring no solvents are used at any stage. The result is a truly authentic cannabis profile.
Farm-to-Cartridge: We partner with legacy farmers from Southern Humboldt and Mendocino counties to source only the finest full-term, fresh-frozen whole plants.
Unmatched Flavor: Expect rich cannabinoid and terpene profiles, reflecting the essence of each strain in every puff.
No additives or fillers—just pure, small-batch rosin, available in rotating strains for a limited time. Experience the next level of vaping, where every hit is as true-to-plant as it gets.
Recommended Voltage: 1.9-2.5V
Tags: fruit, papaya, peaches, moroccan peaches, stone fruit, apricot, exotic, ripe, fresh, dank, rosin, solventless, single source, 5-star,
Halara
Halara is a Greek word meaning “take it easy”—and that’s exactly what we’re all about. Based in Santa Rosa, CA, we’re an owner-operated team passionate about crafting clean, reliable, and flavorful cannabis products that make it easier to unwind, recharge, and enjoy the moment.
Our vape cartridges are carefully made with quality ingredients and thoughtful formulations, so every pull delivers smooth flavor and a consistent experience. Whether you’re looking to kick back after a long day, spark creativity, or share good times with friends, Halara helps you take it easy.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001298-LIC
- CA, US: DCC-10004369
