Mandarin Hazelnut, hybrid

6.5% Terps

75% THC | 4.6% CBG | 2% CBD



Mandarin x GNut



Flavor: A truly artisanal expression of craft cannabis. This small-batch, single-source rosin from Solful is pressed from a unique selection of Mandarin Cream x G-NUT. Grown under the Humboldt sun by Alluvium Organics, a farm renowned for its regenerative dry-farming practices, this strain reflects the rich terroir of the Eel River Valley. The result? A luxuriously smooth, solventless vape with rich layers of toasted hazelnut, bright citrus zest, and a velvety creaminess. Expect a warm, euphoric lift that melts into a deeply satisfying balance—perfect for those who appreciate the intersection of craft cultivation and top-tier extraction.

Aroma: Roasted Hazelnut, Zesty Orange, Earthy Spice

Feeling: Warm, Balanced & Euphoric



Top Terpenes: delta-Limonene, beta-Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene, Linalool, alpha-Humulene

Unlock the purest expression of cannabis with Halara’s Rosin Sauce Solventless Vape Cartridge. Made from 100% solventless rosin, this cartridge delivers a clean, full-spectrum experience that preserves the integrity of the plant.

Crafted with Care: Each cartridge undergoes an ice water extraction and rosin press process, ensuring no solvents are used at any stage. The result is a truly authentic cannabis profile.

Farm-to-Cartridge: We partner with legacy farmers from Southern Humboldt and Mendocino counties to source only the finest full-term, fresh-frozen whole plants.

Unmatched Flavor: Expect rich cannabinoid and terpene profiles, reflecting the essence of each strain in every puff.

No additives or fillers—just pure, small-batch rosin, available in rotating strains for a limited time. Experience the next level of vaping, where every hit is as true-to-plant as it gets.



Recommended Voltage: 1.9-2.5V



read more