Moroccan Peaches, indica

4.1% Terps

76% THC | 6.4% CBG | Less than 1% CBD



Barbara x Lemon Tree Skorange



Flavor: Fresh juicy candy peaches with pungent skunk undertones and a citrus gas finish.

Aroma: Stone fruit and skunky dankness

Feeling: Calming and Euphoric

Top Terpenes: delta-Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene, Linalool, alpha-Bisabolol, alpha-Humulene

Unlock the purest expression of cannabis with Halara’s Rosin Sauce Solventless Vape Cartridge. Made from 100% solventless rosin, this cartridge delivers a clean, full-spectrum experience that preserves the integrity of the plant.



Crafted with Care: Each cartridge undergoes an ice water extraction and rosin press process, ensuring no solvents are used at any stage. The result is a truly authentic cannabis profile.

Farm-to-Cartridge: We partner with legacy farmers from Southern Humboldt and Mendocino counties to source only the finest full-term, fresh-frozen whole plants.

Unmatched Flavor: Expect rich cannabinoid and terpene profiles, reflecting the essence of each strain in every puff.



No additives or fillers—just pure, small-batch rosin, available in rotating strains for a limited time. Experience the next level of vaping, where every hit is as true-to-plant as it gets.



Recommended Voltage: 1.9-2.5V



read more