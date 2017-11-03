Solventless Rosin Sauce - Sour Diesel 1G cartridge

by Halara
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

Sour Diesel, sativa
6.5% Terps
84% THC | 2.4% CBG | Less than 1% CBD

Chemdog x Super Skunk

Flavor: An immediate burst of diesel and jet fuel followed by skunk with a subtle sour and earthy finish
Aroma: Straight gas and skunk
Feeling: Energetic and Uplifted
Top Terpenes: beta-Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene, delta-Limonene, alpha-Humulene, alpha-Bisabolol

Unlock the purest expression of cannabis with Halara’s Rosin Sauce Solventless Vape Cartridge. Made from 100% solventless rosin, this cartridge delivers a clean, full-spectrum experience that preserves the integrity of the plant.
• Crafted with Care: Each cartridge undergoes an ice water extraction and rosin press process, ensuring no solvents are used at any stage. The result is a truly authentic cannabis profile.
• Farm-to-Cartridge: We partner with legacy farmers from Southern Humboldt and Mendocino counties to source only the finest full-term, fresh-frozen whole plants.
• Unmatched Flavor: Expect rich cannabinoid and terpene profiles, reflecting the essence of each strain in every puff.

No additives or fillers—just pure, small-batch rosin, available in rotating strains for a limited time. Experience the next level of vaping, where every hit is as true-to-plant as it gets.

About this strain

Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Halara
Halara
Halara is a Greek phrase meaning, take it easy— the perfect manifesto for the cannabis community and our brand. We're an owner-operated team founded by three chemical engineers in Santa Rosa, CA. We collaborate with industry experts to bring the finest products to market. Our custom-crafted vape cartridges are a testament to our commitment to quality, allowing you to enjoy life and take it easy.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10004369
  • CA, US: C11-0001298-LIC
