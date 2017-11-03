Sour Diesel, sativa

6.5% Terps

84% THC | 2.4% CBG | Less than 1% CBD



Chemdog x Super Skunk



Flavor: An immediate burst of diesel and jet fuel followed by skunk with a subtle sour and earthy finish

Aroma: Straight gas and skunk

Feeling: Energetic and Uplifted

Top Terpenes: beta-Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene, delta-Limonene, alpha-Humulene, alpha-Bisabolol



Unlock the purest expression of cannabis with Halara’s Rosin Sauce Solventless Vape Cartridge. Made from 100% solventless rosin, this cartridge delivers a clean, full-spectrum experience that preserves the integrity of the plant.

• Crafted with Care: Each cartridge undergoes an ice water extraction and rosin press process, ensuring no solvents are used at any stage. The result is a truly authentic cannabis profile.

• Farm-to-Cartridge: We partner with legacy farmers from Southern Humboldt and Mendocino counties to source only the finest full-term, fresh-frozen whole plants.

• Unmatched Flavor: Expect rich cannabinoid and terpene profiles, reflecting the essence of each strain in every puff.



No additives or fillers—just pure, small-batch rosin, available in rotating strains for a limited time. Experience the next level of vaping, where every hit is as true-to-plant as it gets.

