Tropicana Banana, sativa 6.6% Terps 78% THC | 4.4% CBG | Less than 1% CBD
Fruity, Tropical, Dank
Flavor: A warming burst of tropical fruits including mandarins, bananas, and cherries that slowly transitions into musky floral hibiscus on a rainy day at a beach. Aroma: Tropical and floral Feeling: Uplifted and Relaxed Top Terpenes: delta-Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene, alpha-Humulene, alpha-Pinene, alpha-Bisabolol Unlock the purest expression of cannabis with Halara’s Rosin Sauce Solventless Vape Cartridge. Made from 100% solventless rosin, this cartridge delivers a clean, full-spectrum experience that preserves the integrity of the plant. Crafted with Care: Each cartridge undergoes an ice water extraction and rosin press process, ensuring no solvents are used at any stage. The result is a truly authentic cannabis profile. Farm-to-Cartridge: We partner with legacy farmers from Southern Humboldt and Mendocino counties to source only the finest full-term, fresh-frozen whole plants. Unmatched Flavor: Expect rich cannabinoid and terpene profiles, reflecting the essence of each strain in every puff. No additives or fillers—just pure, small-batch rosin, available in rotating strains for a limited time. Experience the next level of vaping, where every hit is as true-to-plant as it gets.
Recommended Voltage: 1.9-2.5V
Halara is a Greek phrase meaning, take it easy— the perfect manifesto for the cannabis community and our brand. We're an owner-operated team founded by three chemical engineers in Santa Rosa, CA. We collaborate with industry experts to bring the finest products to market. Our custom-crafted vape cartridges are a testament to our commitment to quality, allowing you to enjoy life and take it easy.