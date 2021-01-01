About this product
Our gelatin gummies are made with a High Terpene Broad Spectrum Crude Extract.
2 star gummies to a pack for a total of 20mg of THC. With our easy to digest formula they provide a convenient 10mg THC dose in a star shape, for easy micro-dosing. Making it an Arizona favorite!
May provide relief for chronic pain, nausea, cancer related symptoms, sleep quality and anxiety.
2 star gummies to a pack for a total of 20mg of THC. With our easy to digest formula they provide a convenient 10mg THC dose in a star shape, for easy micro-dosing. Making it an Arizona favorite!
May provide relief for chronic pain, nausea, cancer related symptoms, sleep quality and anxiety.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!