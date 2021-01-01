About this product
Award winning 1:1 Pain Relief Roll-on 1oz specially formulated, and made from high quality medical marijuana flower. Giving you a Broad Spectrum of activated infused THC cannabinoids. Using a roll-on applicator, it provides easy application for individuals with limited range of motion.
May help ease myofascial pain, arthritis and other conditions that affect joints and connective tissue.
