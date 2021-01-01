About this product
Award winning 1:1 High CBD Ointment 4oz infused with 350mg of THC and 350mg of High CBD-expressing medical marijuana flower. With whole plant Cannabis, to deliver a Broad Spectrum of activated cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and hundreds of other phytonutrients.
May help with arthritis, dry skin, eczema, rashes, insect bites, and minor burns. May relieve pain from muscle soreness, skin inflammation, psoriasis, bacterial infections, sunburns.
May help with arthritis, dry skin, eczema, rashes, insect bites, and minor burns. May relieve pain from muscle soreness, skin inflammation, psoriasis, bacterial infections, sunburns.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!