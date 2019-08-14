About this strain
Bred by BOG Seeds, Sour Strawberry crosses Sour Bubble with Strawberry Cough, Razz, and East Coast Sour Diesel. Popular as an extract due to its high resin production and flavor profile of strawberries, diesel, and citrus, Sour Strawberry is a great choice for consumers looking for a potent full-body strain.
Sour Strawberry effects
Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
84% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
76% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!