All of our Cannabis flowers, teas, herbs & botanicals are organically or naturally sourced. We focus on formulating in small batches to ensure freshness and quality. Happi Teas are not mass produced, we chose instead a more nurturing and hands on process. By crafting in small handmade artisan batches, we're able to bring you only the finest strains of flowers and highest grades of teas to promote healing and delight your palette. Happi Tea is a holistic blend of artisan crafted Cannabis flowers, whole leaf teas and herbs. Our Cannabis enhanced blends are intended to deliver a functional euphoria, brightening your spirit and alleviating your stress and tension. Each blend is skillfully formulated to deliver bliss in every cup! The Cannabis (Marijuana) family, of the Cannabaceae species, and includes Cannabis Indica, Cannabis Ruderalia and Cannabis Sativa, has been in recorded existencefor over ten thousand years. It is one of the oldest and most cultivated crops known, with recorded cultivation dating back as far as China 4000 BC. Most cultures that had the pleasure of cultivating Marijuana viewed it as a gift, a sacred treasure from the Great spirit. Today, Marijuana is still revered as a treasured herb. In Marijuana friendly cultures, the whole plant is utilized; sometimes used as a ceremonial aid, at which time it's either burned as incense, ingested for deep meditative and heightened awareness, smoked for pleasure, or worn for clothing.