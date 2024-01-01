Experience a tropical escape with our Aloha Punch Infused Pre-roll from Happy Daze. This 1g pre-roll is meticulously infused with our premium Happy Daze Distillate, delivering a high-potency punch with every puff. The vibrant flavors of juicy fruit and tangy citrus meld seamlessly, offering a refreshing and tropical taste sensation. The pre-roll burns smoothly, enhanced by a light coating of kief on the exterior for added potency. Perfect for those seeking a powerful, flavorful smoke with a touch of paradise.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Welcome to the world of Happy Daze™, where nostalgia meets innovation in one of our newest and most extraordinary product lines. Designed to uplift your spirits and inspire carefree moments, Happy Daze™ is a celebration of all things joyful and psychedelic. Currently featuring a delightful selection of vapes, drinks, and infused pre-rolls, our brand is a testament to the boundless possibilities of cannabis. Check out our website at https://happydazeofficial.com