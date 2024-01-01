Chill out with the refreshing taste of Apricot Freeze from Happy Daze. This 1g distillate cartridge delivers a crisp and sweet apricot flavor, enhanced by botanical terpenes for a fruity, icy twist. Each puff is made with potent distillate and offers an excellent, smooth hit thanks to the premium CCell hardware, which prevents overheating while preserving flavor. Sourced from our Salinas and Rio Vista, CA, facilities, this long-lasting cart perfectly blends frosty goodness and high potency, keeping you refreshed and elevated.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Welcome to the world of Happy Daze™, where nostalgia meets innovation in one of our newest and most extraordinary product lines. Designed to uplift your spirits and inspire carefree moments, Happy Daze™ is a celebration of all things joyful and psychedelic. Currently featuring a delightful selection of vapes, drinks, and infused pre-rolls, our brand is a testament to the boundless possibilities of cannabis. Check out our website at https://happydazeofficial.com