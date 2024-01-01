Indulge in the sweet and comforting taste of fresh-baked goodness with the Blueberry Pie 1g distillate cartridge from Happy Daze. Bursting with rich, berry-forward flavors and layered with a hint of sweetness, this cart is crafted with potent distillate and botanical terpenes for a smooth and flavorful experience. The advanced CCell hardware ensures clean, consistent hits that won’t overheat. Long-lasting and satisfying, every puff of Blueberry Pie is like a warm bite of dessert, straight from our Salinas and Rio Vista, CA, cultivation facilities.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Welcome to the world of Happy Daze™, where nostalgia meets innovation in one of our newest and most extraordinary product lines. Designed to uplift your spirits and inspire carefree moments, Happy Daze™ is a celebration of all things joyful and psychedelic. Currently featuring a delightful selection of vapes, drinks, and infused pre-rolls, our brand is a testament to the boundless possibilities of cannabis. Check out our website at https://happydazeofficial.com