Experience a tropical fusion with the Cherry Pineapple 1g distillate cartridge from Happy Daze. This cart combines the juicy sweetness of ripe cherries with the vibrant, tangy notes of pineapple for a refreshing and exotic flavor profile. Made with high-potency distillate and botanical terpenes, it delivers a smooth, consistent hit every time. The CCell cartridge ensures clean vapor without overheating, while the long-lasting flavor keeps you coming back for more. Sourced from our premium Salinas and Rio Vista, CA, facilities, Cherry Pineapple offers a tropical escape in every puff.
Welcome to the world of Happy Daze™, where nostalgia meets innovation in one of our newest and most extraordinary product lines. Designed to uplift your spirits and inspire carefree moments, Happy Daze™ is a celebration of all things joyful and psychedelic. Currently featuring a delightful selection of vapes, drinks, and infused pre-rolls, our brand is a testament to the boundless possibilities of cannabis. Check out our website at https://happydazeofficial.com