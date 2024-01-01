Cotton Candy 1g Distillate Cart - Happy Daze

Sweeten your day with the Cotton Candy 1g distillate cartridge from Happy Daze. This cart captures the whimsical, sugary essence of classic cotton candy, delivering a nostalgic and delightful experience with every puff. Infused with high-potency distillate and enriched with botanical terpenes, it guarantees a potent and flavorful session. The CCell hardware ensures smooth, clean hits without any overheating, while the long-lasting flavor keeps the sweet sensation going. Produced from our Salinas and Rio Vista, CA, facilities, Cotton Candy offers a whimsical escape in every drag.
Welcome to the world of Happy Daze™, where nostalgia meets innovation in one of our newest and most extraordinary product lines. Designed to uplift your spirits and inspire carefree moments, Happy Daze™ is a celebration of all things joyful and psychedelic. Currently featuring a delightful selection of vapes, drinks, and infused pre-rolls, our brand is a testament to the boundless possibilities of cannabis. Check out our website at https://happydazeofficial.com

