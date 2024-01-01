Indulge in the nostalgic sweetness of Cotton Candy with our Distillate Infused Pre-roll from Happy Daze. Infused with high-quality Happy Daze Distillate, this pre-roll combines a sweet, sugary flavor with impressive potency. The smooth burn and subtle kief coating add to the overall potency, making it a perfect choice for a flavorful and satisfying smoke.
Welcome to the world of Happy Daze™, where nostalgia meets innovation in one of our newest and most extraordinary product lines. Designed to uplift your spirits and inspire carefree moments, Happy Daze™ is a celebration of all things joyful and psychedelic. Currently featuring a delightful selection of vapes, drinks, and infused pre-rolls, our brand is a testament to the boundless possibilities of cannabis. Check out our website at https://happydazeofficial.com