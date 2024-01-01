Dive into a tropical paradise with our Fruit Punch from Happy Daze. Infused with 100mg of THC per 12oz bottle, this drink offers a vibrant blend of fruity flavors that dance on your palate. Sweetened with real cane sugar, it delivers an irresistible combination of tropical fruits for a refreshing, enjoyable sip. Let the fruity explosion and premium distillate lift your spirits and relax your mind, making every moment a little more special.
Welcome to the world of Happy Daze™, where nostalgia meets innovation in one of our newest and most extraordinary product lines. Designed to uplift your spirits and inspire carefree moments, Happy Daze™ is a celebration of all things joyful and psychedelic. Currently featuring a delightful selection of vapes, drinks, and infused pre-rolls, our brand is a testament to the boundless possibilities of cannabis. Check out our website at https://happydazeofficial.com