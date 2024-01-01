Brighten your day with the Grapefruit 1g distillate cartridge from Happy Daze. This cart brings fresh grapefruit's bold, tangy taste to life, offering a vibrant and zesty flavor experience. Made with high-potency distillate and infused with botanical terpenes, it ensures a potent and enjoyable session. The CCell hardware provides smooth, clean hits without overheating, and the long-lasting flavor keeps you going. Proudly produced from our Salinas and Rio Vista, CA, facilities, Grapefruit is your go-to for a citrusy burst of flavor.
Welcome to the world of Happy Daze™, where nostalgia meets innovation in one of our newest and most extraordinary product lines. Designed to uplift your spirits and inspire carefree moments, Happy Daze™ is a celebration of all things joyful and psychedelic. Currently featuring a delightful selection of vapes, drinks, and infused pre-rolls, our brand is a testament to the boundless possibilities of cannabis. Check out our website at https://happydazeofficial.com