Relish the nostalgic taste of summer with the Orange Creamsicle 1g distillate cartridge from Happy Daze. This cart blends an orange creamsicle's sweet, creamy flavor with the high-potency distillate for a truly indulgent experience. Enhanced with natural botanical terpenes, it delivers a rich, smooth taste with each puff. The CCell hardware ensures clean, consistent hits without overheating, while the long-lasting flavor keeps the creamy citrus sensation alive. Produced from our Salinas and Rio Vista, CA, facilities, Orange Creamsicle is a sweet, refreshing treat.
Welcome to the world of Happy Daze™, where nostalgia meets innovation in one of our newest and most extraordinary product lines. Designed to uplift your spirits and inspire carefree moments, Happy Daze™ is a celebration of all things joyful and psychedelic. Currently featuring a delightful selection of vapes, drinks, and infused pre-rolls, our brand is a testament to the boundless possibilities of cannabis. Check out our website at https://happydazeofficial.com