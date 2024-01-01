Orange Creamsicle 1g Distillate Cart - Happy Daze

by Happy Daze
THC —CBD —

About this product

Relish the nostalgic taste of summer with the Orange Creamsicle 1g distillate cartridge from Happy Daze. This cart blends an orange creamsicle's sweet, creamy flavor with the high-potency distillate for a truly indulgent experience. Enhanced with natural botanical terpenes, it delivers a rich, smooth taste with each puff. The CCell hardware ensures clean, consistent hits without overheating, while the long-lasting flavor keeps the creamy citrus sensation alive. Produced from our Salinas and Rio Vista, CA, facilities, Orange Creamsicle is a sweet, refreshing treat.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Happy Daze
Happy Daze
Shop products
Welcome to the world of Happy Daze™, where nostalgia meets innovation in one of our newest and most extraordinary product lines. Designed to uplift your spirits and inspire carefree moments, Happy Daze™ is a celebration of all things joyful and psychedelic. Currently featuring a delightful selection of vapes, drinks, and infused pre-rolls, our brand is a testament to the boundless possibilities of cannabis. Check out our website at https://happydazeofficial.com

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000373-Lic
Notice a problem?Report this item