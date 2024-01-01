Transport yourself to a tropical paradise with Happy Daze's Passion Fruit 1g distillate cartridge. This cart offers fresh passion fruit's exotic, tangy flavor, providing a vibrant and stimulating experience. Made with high-potency distillate and natural botanical terpenes, it ensures a flavorful and effective session. The CCell hardware delivers smooth, clean hits without overheating, and the long-lasting flavor profile keeps the tropical taste strong. Proudly sourced from our Salinas and Rio Vista, CA, facilities, Passion Fruit is a compelling escape in every puff.
Welcome to the world of Happy Daze™, where nostalgia meets innovation in one of our newest and most extraordinary product lines. Designed to uplift your spirits and inspire carefree moments, Happy Daze™ is a celebration of all things joyful and psychedelic. Currently featuring a delightful selection of vapes, drinks, and infused pre-rolls, our brand is a testament to the boundless possibilities of cannabis. Check out our website at https://happydazeofficial.com