Savor the perfect balance of sweet and tangy with our Strawberry Lemonade from Happy Daze. Each 12oz bottle is packed with 100mg of THC and is sweetened with real cane sugar to enhance its refreshing strawberry and lemonade flavor. This drink delivers a delightful burst of fruity goodness with a zesty twist, ideal for cooling down and unwinding after a long day. Enjoy the smooth taste and calming effects of our premium distillate in every sip.



