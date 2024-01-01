Savor the perfect balance of sweet and tangy with our Strawberry Lemonade from Happy Daze. Each 12oz bottle is packed with 100mg of THC and is sweetened with real cane sugar to enhance its refreshing strawberry and lemonade flavor. This drink delivers a delightful burst of fruity goodness with a zesty twist, ideal for cooling down and unwinding after a long day. Enjoy the smooth taste and calming effects of our premium distillate in every sip.
Welcome to the world of Happy Daze™, where nostalgia meets innovation in one of our newest and most extraordinary product lines. Designed to uplift your spirits and inspire carefree moments, Happy Daze™ is a celebration of all things joyful and psychedelic. Currently featuring a delightful selection of vapes, drinks, and infused pre-rolls, our brand is a testament to the boundless possibilities of cannabis. Check out our website at https://happydazeofficial.com