Enjoy a classic refreshment with a twist with our Tea & Lemonade from Happy Daze. Each 12oz bottle combines 100mg of THC with a perfect blend of brewed tea and zesty lemonade, sweetened with real cane sugar for an authentic taste. This drink provides a smooth, refreshing experience that balances the robust flavor of tea with the bright notes of lemonade. Perfect for a relaxing break or a social gathering, let the soothing effects of our premium distillate elevate your day.
Welcome to the world of Happy Daze™, where nostalgia meets innovation in one of our newest and most extraordinary product lines. Designed to uplift your spirits and inspire carefree moments, Happy Daze™ is a celebration of all things joyful and psychedelic. Currently featuring a delightful selection of vapes, drinks, and infused pre-rolls, our brand is a testament to the boundless possibilities of cannabis. Check out our website at https://happydazeofficial.com