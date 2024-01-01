Cool off with the Watermelon 1g distillate cartridge from Happy Daze. This cart captures ripe watermelon's juicy, refreshing flavor, offering a sweet and hydrating experience with every drag. Crafted with high-potency distillate and enriched with botanical terpenes, it promises a flavorful and enjoyable session. The CCell hardware ensures smooth, clean hits without overheating, while the long-lasting flavor profile keeps you savoring each puff. Watermelon is your perfect fruity refreshment, produced from our Salinas and Rio Vista, CA, facilities.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Welcome to the world of Happy Daze™, where nostalgia meets innovation in one of our newest and most extraordinary product lines. Designed to uplift your spirits and inspire carefree moments, Happy Daze™ is a celebration of all things joyful and psychedelic. Currently featuring a delightful selection of vapes, drinks, and infused pre-rolls, our brand is a testament to the boundless possibilities of cannabis. Check out our website at https://happydazeofficial.com