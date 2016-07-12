HAPPY Delta
When you want a mellow Delta 8 high, try Happy Delta Super Silver Haze Delta 8 disposable. Portable and maintenance-free, you can enjoy this D8 Sativa disposable anywhere. The strain has an earthy and woody flavor with notes of citrus. Our Delta 8 Haze disposable offers:
- 300 3-second draws
- Energizing high from Super Silver Haze (Sativa)
- Portable and lightweight product
- Immediate vaping without maintenance or setup
Super Silver Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
1,594 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
47% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!