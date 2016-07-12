About this product

When you want a mellow Delta 8 high, try Happy Delta Super Silver Haze Delta 8 disposable. Portable and maintenance-free, you can enjoy this D8 Sativa disposable anywhere. The strain has an earthy and woody flavor with notes of citrus. Our Delta 8 Haze disposable offers:



- 300 3-second draws

- Energizing high from Super Silver Haze (Sativa)

- Portable and lightweight product

- Immediate vaping without maintenance or setup