HAPPY Delta
Happy’s Wedding Cake Delta 8 disposables are a quick and maintenance-free way to experience a mellow Delta 8 high. Our portable D8 disposables are the perfect way to enjoy Delta 8 at home or on the go. The profile of this strain is sour and tangy with a hint of creaminess and a vanilla cake frosting aroma. Each D8 Hybrid disposable offers:
- 300 3-second draws
- Cerebral high from Wedding Cake (Hybrid)
- Discreet, lightweight & easy to recharge
- Immediate vaping without maintenance or setup
Wedding Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
1,343 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
