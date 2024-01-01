Happy Eddie | Amherst Sour Diesel Flower

by Happy Eddie
THC —CBD —

About this product

This is a Sativa strain created by crossing Chemdog and Sour Diesel. Its dominant terpenes, Myrcene and Pinene, play a significant role in its flavor, aroma, and potential effects. This strain is known for its ability to alleviate stress, anxiety, and moderate pain. It offers an uplifting and energizing experience, making it suitable for daytime use. Its effects may include improved mood, enhanced focus, and a sense of mental clarity.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Happy Eddie
Happy Eddie
Shop products
Founded by Real Housewives of Potomac husband, attorney, and entrepreneur Eddie Osefo, the “Happy Eddie” brand name was inspired by Osefo’s Real Housewives viral moment on the show during Season 7. Happy Eddie was created with the aim of bringing visibility to Black-owned brands, reducing social stigmas around cannabis, and normalizing adult consumption while educating people on the positive impacts of cannabis. Happy Eddie is a Black-owned cannabis brand for your everyday professional who colors outside the lines. We work hard, we play harder; We balance our stress with release; We celebrate nostalgia, but we live in the moment. It is important to do life, but with Happy Eddie, you can do life better!

Happy Eddie now offers a growing lineup of flower and pre-rolls. Happy Eddie is available at select retailers in Maryland. Learn more about Happy Eddie products + shop apparel at HAPPY-EDDIE.COM.
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.