Founded by Real Housewives of Potomac husband, attorney, and entrepreneur Eddie Osefo, the “Happy Eddie” brand name was inspired by Osefo’s Real Housewives viral moment on the show during Season 7. Happy Eddie was created with the aim of bringing visibility to Black-owned brands, reducing social stigmas around cannabis, and normalizing adult consumption while educating people on the positive impacts of cannabis. Happy Eddie is a Black-owned cannabis brand for your everyday professional who colors outside the lines. We work hard, we play harder; We balance our stress with release; We celebrate nostalgia, but we live in the moment. It is important to do life, but with Happy Eddie, you can do life better!



Happy Eddie now offers a growing lineup of flower and pre-rolls. Happy Eddie is available at select retailers in Maryland. Learn more about Happy Eddie products + shop apparel at HAPPY-EDDIE.COM.

Show more