Each package contains 2,000mg of CBD

Subscription service available for regular deliveries

Made with premium-grade CBD from Colorado

Perfect for an afternoon snack

Contains all-natural and safe ingredients



Using CBD Licorice



Our red vine strawberry licorice is the ideal choice for anyone looking to satisfy their sweet tooth while getting their daily dose of CBD. When you eat these delicious candies, your body may experience incredible benefits such as increased relaxation and decreased stress. The best part is that they may help alleviate chronic pain! Therefore CBD licorice may be used as a natural treatment for anxiety and pain relief. Plus, these candy can help you get to sleep! We recommend starting out with half of a licorice rope every 6-8 hours as needed, however that dose can be adjusted to meet your needs.



Happy Hemp uses only the best ingredients in every product, including premium-grade CBD that is produced right here in the USA. We take the time to ensure each of our products is safe and effective so our customers get what they’re looking for. Purchase your tasty Happy Hemp CBD licorice treats today.



Ingredients: Corn Syrup, Sugar, Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin, Riboflavin & Folic Acid), High Fructose Corn Syrup, Water, Modified Food Starch (Corn), Glycerin, Palm Oil, Salt, Citric Acid, Natural & Artificial Flavor, Soy Mono & Diglycerides, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), FD&C Red #40, FD&C Blue #1, Cannabidiol, Coconut Oil.



Supplement Facts Amount per Serving

Calories: 107, Total Fat: 0g (0% DV), Saturated Fat: 0g (0% DV), Trans Fat: 0g (0% DV), Cholesterol: 0mg (0% DV), Sodium: 93mg (4% DV), Total Carbohydrate: 28g (11% DV), Dietary Fiber 0g (0% DV) Total Sugars: 15g, Added Sugars: 15g (30% DV), Protein: 0g, Vit. D: 0mcg (0% DV), Calcium: 1mg (0% DV), Iron: 0mg (0% DV), Potassium: 13mg (0% DV)



Dosage: Our suggested dosage is 0.25mg CBD multiplied by your body weight (in pounds) on a daily basis. For example, a 120 pound person should take 30mg CBD daily (0.25 x 120 = 30) and a 200 pound person should take 50mg CBD daily (0.25 x 200 = 50).