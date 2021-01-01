About this product

Benefits of CBD Olive Oil



Olive oil alone has already proven its health benefits, but it becomes even better when it's infused with CBD's healing benefits. CBD olive oil has applications in many different industries spanning from culinary arts to medicine. Read on to discover what you've been missing all this time.



Oil Pulling



Setting aside CBD-infused snacks and desserts, this oil can be excellent for oral health. Ancient India first discovered oil pulling over 5,000 years ago. However, despite it being fairly popular to this day, not enough people know about it. Unfortunately, so, as there is a slew of bacteria that like to call mouths their home.



Extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) has shown promise to benefit both tooth and gum health. Many studies are underway to discover precisely what all the benefits truly are. Each result to date has concluded EVOO is a substitute for mouthwash available in local stores. Additional oils commonly used are coconut, sesame, and sunflower oil.



Oil pulling centers around the idea of swishing oil around in your mouth for 20 minutes a day. Doing so will remove harmful bacteria that can break down the enamel, leading to gum disease. However, CBD oil may be an even healthier option when you factor in the benefits that people claim it to have, such as:



Pain relief (particularly post-surgery and chronic pain)

Reduced anxiety and stress

Less acne

Neuroprotective properties

Increased heart health



Not only will you have improved oral health, but all other potential CBD benefits will become available to you. CBD oil used in this manner can significantly boost the number of effects that you can feel. Give it a try!



Culinary Benefits



Cooking is where CBD oil is most in its element. Have you heard of the Mediterranean diet? If not, olive oil is key to their population's youthfulness and longevity. The benefits of combining olive oil and CBD are still awaiting discovery. Still, there may be a link to increased CB1 and CB2 repair and sensitivity.



Your body needs a precise intake of the correct amounts of omega-3 and omega-6. Coincidentally, there is one way of doing so efficiently. CBD olive contains 1 part omega-3 and ten parts omega-6, which are the correct levels of both, which repair and make the receptors extra sensitive to cannabinoids.



While these receptors don't break, repair refers to improving receptor efficiency. Essentially, this comes down to a matter of tolerance. The longer you use CBD, the more tolerant you will become, requiring you to take more to reach the desired effect. Ways your receptors can become less effective with:



An uptick in alcohol or CBD usage

Poor diets

Anxiety or stress

Genetics



Thinking of Trying CBD Olive Oil?



If the benefits mentioned above have gotten you excited, wait until you've tried it in soaps, lotions, and other cosmetic products. With so many possibilities for creative uses, which one strikes you? For more tips, tricks, and recipes, be sure to check back often.



Dosage: Our suggested dosage is 0.25mg CBD multiplied by your body weight (in pounds) on a daily basis. For example, a 120 pound person should take 30mg CBD daily (0.25 x 120 = 30) and a 200 pound person should take 50mg CBD daily (0.25 x 200 = 50).