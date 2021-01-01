About this product

These gummy rings come in strengths of 250mg, 750mg, 1500mg, and 3000mg. If you're looking for a sweet and convenient way to take your CBD, you’re going to love these Neon Rings. They’re the perfect alternative for those who have trouble swallowing pills or don’t like the taste of CBD on its own.



Dosage: Our suggested dosage is 0.25mg CBD multiplied by your body weight (in pounds) on a daily basis. For example, a 120 pound person should take 30mg CBD daily (0.25 x 120 = 30) and a 200 pound person should take 50mg CBD daily (0.25 x 200 = 50).