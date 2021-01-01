About this product

Bursting with bright, delicious peach flavor, our CBD Peach Rings will have you feeling... PEACHY! Ease away stress and anxiety with our delicious CBD infused Peach Rings gummies! Available in 250mg, 750mg and 1500mg Strengths!

Dosage: Our suggested dosage is 0.25mg CBD multiplied by your body weight (in pounds) on a daily basis. For example, a 120 pound person should take 30mg CBD daily (0.25 x 120 = 30) and a 200 pound person should take 50mg CBD daily (0.25 x 200 = 50).