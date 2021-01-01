About this product

Does not contain CBD

Infused With Organic USA Grown Industrial Hemp

Rich In OMEGA 3-6-9, Vitamin E, Vitamin B

Delicious Assorted Fruit Flavors!

1200mg per jar

20mg per gummy/ 60 per jar

Herbal Food Supplement



Ingredients:



Active Ingredients: Hemp Oil, Omega 3, 6, 9. Vitamin E, Vitamin B.



Other Ingredients: Corn syrup, sugar, water, gelatin, citric acid, natural and artificial flavors, pectin (derived from fruits), vegetable oil, and carnauba leaf wax, FD&C yellow #5, #6, red #40, blue #1."



Dosage: Our suggested dosage is 0.25mg CBD multiplied by your body weight (in pounds) on a daily basis. For example, a 120 pound person should take 30mg CBD daily (0.25 x 120 = 30) and a 200 pound person should take 50mg CBD daily (0.25 x 200 = 50).