Happy Hemp

Hemp Infused Multi-Vitamin Gummy Bears with Omega 3, Vitamin E

Does not contain CBD
Infused With Organic USA Grown Industrial Hemp
Rich In OMEGA 3-6-9, Vitamin E, Vitamin B
Delicious Assorted Fruit Flavors!
1200mg per jar
20mg per gummy/ 60 per jar
Herbal Food Supplement

Ingredients:

Active Ingredients: Hemp Oil, Omega 3, 6, 9. Vitamin E, Vitamin B.

Other Ingredients: Corn syrup, sugar, water, gelatin, citric acid, natural and artificial flavors, pectin (derived from fruits), vegetable oil, and carnauba leaf wax, FD&C yellow #5, #6, red #40, blue #1."

Dosage: Our suggested dosage is 0.25mg CBD multiplied by your body weight (in pounds) on a daily basis. For example, a 120 pound person should take 30mg CBD daily (0.25 x 120 = 30) and a 200 pound person should take 50mg CBD daily (0.25 x 200 = 50).
