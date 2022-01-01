About this product
Happy Hydro has made it easier than ever to move your open air plants into their own space or get your own temperature controlled drying room. There's a million different kinds of lights out there and if you're using this for drying you won't need one for this space.
The Equipment
The centerpiece of our kits is the AC Infinity CLOUDLAB 2’ x 3’ grow tent. Premium canvas and a sturdy steel frame make this tent a pleasure to work with. The CLOUDLAB tent is paired with the AC Infinity T4 Inline Duct Fan and 8 feet of ducting. As discretion is of utmost importance, a 4-inch Australian Charcoal Duct Carbon Filter connects with the fan to eliminate all odors.
Tent & Vent Kit Contents:
1 x AC Infinity CLOUDLAB 632 Grow Tent | 2'x3'
1 x Cloudline T4 Inline Duct Fan w/ Temp Control | 4 Inch
1 x Duct Carbon Filter, Australian Charcoal | 4-Inch
1 x 4-inch Four-Layer Ducting - 8ft
About this brand
Happy Hydro
Whether you're a new or established grower Happy Hydro has all of your needs covered. With free same-day shipping paired with world-class customer service, you will find LED grow lights, tents, ventilation, nutrients, and more.