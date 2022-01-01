Happy Hydro has made it easier than ever to start your grow! Starting with the light, tent, and ventilation kit to ensure you have the essentials to get a proper grow up and running. We've hand-picked our favorite supplies (yes, we are growers, too!) for an enjoyable and trouble-free cultivation experience.



The Equipment

The centerpiece of our kits is the AC Infinity CLOUDLAB 3’ x 3’ grow tent. Premium canvas and a sturdy steel frame make this tent a pleasure to work with. The CLOUDLAB tent is paired with the AC Infinity T4 Inline Duct Fan and 8 feet of ducting. As discretion is of utmost importance, a 4-inch Australian Charcoal Duct Carbon Filter connects with the fan to eliminate all odors.



The size of your harvest largely depends on the quality of your lighting. The Grower's Choice ROI-E420 is a top-tier LED grow light, putting out 420 watts of power that can be dimmed as needed. The fixture easily supplies enough light for the 3’ x 3' area and features excellent corner coverage.



Only The Essentials Grow Tent Kit Contents:

1 x AC Infinity CLOUDLAB 733 Grow Tent | 3'x3'

1 x Grower's Choice ROI-E420 LED Grow Light

1 x Cloudline T4 Inline Duct Fan w/ Temp Control | 4 Inch

1 x Duct Carbon Filter, Australian Charcoal | 4-Inch

1 x 4-inch Four-Layer Ducting - 8ft