ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain, Cannatonic.One remarkable characteristic of ACDC is its THC:CBD ratio of 1:20, meaning this strain induces no psychoactive effects.



Tests have put ACDC’s CBD flower content as high as 19%, which translates to an oil content of around 75%. Many patients use ACDC to treat pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all without intoxication.